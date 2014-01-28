Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Water

Device Mines Precious Phosphorus From Sewage

Water Treatment: A combined osmosis and distillation process could lower the cost of extracting phosphorus from wastewater

by Deirdre Lockwood
January 28, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Harvested Fertilizer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett.
Scanning electron micrographs show crystals of struvite, a slow-release fertilizer containing phosphorus, ammonium, and magnesium that was produced by a new wastewater treatment process. The bottom image is a magnification of the top image.
Micrographs of struvite crystals
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett.
Scanning electron micrographs show crystals of struvite, a slow-release fertilizer containing phosphorus, ammonium, and magnesium that was produced by a new wastewater treatment process. The bottom image is a magnification of the top image.

Scientists predict that the scarcity of phosphorus will increase over the next few decades as the growing demand for agricultural fertilizer depletes geologic reserves of the element. Meanwhile, phosphates released from wastewater into natural waterways can cause harmful algal blooms and low-oxygen conditions that can threaten to kill fish. Now a team of researchers has designed a system that could help solve both of these problems. It captures phosphorus from sewage waste and delivers clean water using a combined osmosis-distillation process (Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ez400189z).

Conventional methods for extracting phosphorus from wastewater use chemicals to precipitate a mineral called struvite from the water. Struvite contains phosphorus, ammonium, and magnesium, and is a useful slow-release fertilizer. Some struvite naturally precipitates out of the water in wastewater treatment plants, causing pipes to clog. But to extract the mineral in amounts that could be sold as fertilizer, engineers must add large amounts of magnesium and increase the pH of the wastewater by adding a strong base. The required amounts of the chemicals are expensive enough that the struvite recovery is seldom cost-effective for utility companies, says Long D. Nghiem, an environmental engineer at the University of Wollongong, in Australia.

To bring down the costs of struvite recovery from wastewater, Nghiem and his colleagues decided to modify a system they recently designed for harvesting freshwater from sewage waste using forward osmosis and membrane distillation (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/es404056e). By tweaking this method, they have reduced the amount of chemicals required to mine struvite from wastewater.

The team’s prototype system has two parts that work in tandem, one for harvesting struvite and the other for recovering freshwater. The first part is a two-sided cell divided by a semipermeable membrane with concentrated wastewater on one side and a highly concentrated salt solution on the other. Osmosis drives water across the membrane from the more dilute wastewater side to the saltier “draw” solution, increasing the concentration of phosphorus and ammonium in the wastewater.

To enhance struvite recovery, the team replaced the usual NaCl draw solution with one of MgCl2. Magnesium ions flow across the membrane to the wastewater side because of the chemical gradient between the two solutions. To preserve charge balance, protons diffuse from the wastewater to the draw solution, increasing the wastewater’s pH. Increasing both the magnesium concentration and the pH of the wastewater creates more favorable conditions for struvite precipitation. To maximize the precipitation, the researchers also added small amounts of MgCl2 and NaOH to the wastewater.

In the second part of the system, where freshwater is recovered, the draw solution is heated and introduced into a cell with a microporous, hydrophobic membrane. Water vapor passes through to the cooler side of the membrane and condenses. A cell with a 1 m2 membrane could distill about 9 L of freshwater per hour. As this distillation process removes freshwater from the MgCl2 solution, it effectively renews the draw solution for continuous operation of the two-part system.

The forward osmosis and distillation process produces 2.4 g of struvite per liter of incoming wastewater. It requires less than one-sixtieth of the MgCl2 and one-fifteenth of the NaOH compared with the conventional method.

“It’s a very innovative and elegant proof of principle,” says Roland D. Cusick, an environmental engineer at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. But he says the team must overcome some hurdles before the system can be implemented on a commercial scale. In particular, they must address the fouling of the system’s semipermeable membrane, which must be frequently flushed with deionized water to maintain maximum flow rates.

Nghiem’s team is researching ways to limit this fouling and hopes to test the system on a pilot scale within the next few years.

Phosphorus Pickup
Schematic of phosphorus recovery system
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett.
A new system for harvesting phosphorus and freshwater from wastewater comprises a forward osmosis cell (left, FO Unit) and a membrane distillation cell (right, MD Unit). In the first cell, concentrated wastewater called digested sludge centrate (brown) circulates on one side of a forward osmosis membrane (FO Membrane) with a magnesium chloride draw solution (dark blue) on the other. Water moves from the sludge centrate to the draw solution. In the second cell, water vapor from the heated draw solution passes through a hydrophobic membrane (MD Membrane), and freshwater collects on the cooler side (light blue). In short, water moves from the sludge centrate through both cells, ending up as freshwater on the far right. As more water moves through the system, the sludge centrate becomes a better environment for a phosphorus-containing mineral to precipitate out.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrafast technology could slash carbon capture costs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Desalination Method Shocks The Salts Out Of Water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbial Reactor Could Help Capture Carbon Sustainably

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE