Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

Consumer 3-D Printer Fabricates Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidics: With the right resin, the machine builds transparent devices with sub-millimeter-wide channels

by Puneet Kollipara
February 18, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

PRINTED FLUIDICS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yi Heng Nai
Using a consumer 3-D printer, researchers built this 4-cm-tall device consisting of one 1.5-mm-wide fluidic channel spiraling around another. This spiral design would not be possible using other fabrication techniques, the researchers say. The channels are filled with a liquid containing fluorescent dyes.
Photograph of a microfluidic device.
Credit: Yi Heng Nai
Using a consumer 3-D printer, researchers built this 4-cm-tall device consisting of one 1.5-mm-wide fluidic channel spiraling around another. This spiral design would not be possible using other fabrication techniques, the researchers say. The channels are filled with a liquid containing fluorescent dyes.

To design microfluidic chips quickly and at low cost, one group of chemists has turned to a consumer 3-D printer. The researchers report that with this machine and the right resin, they can fabricate prototype chips with better features—namely, increased transparency and smaller channel sizes—than they can make with other 3-D printing techniques (Anal Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac4041857).

CLEAR ANALYSIS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
This microfluidic device—made by a consumer 3-D printer—can continuously monitor nitrate levels in tap water. In this photograph, the device’s channels contain solutions dyed with food coloring.
Photograph of a microfluidic device.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
This microfluidic device—made by a consumer 3-D printer—can continuously monitor nitrate levels in tap water. In this photograph, the device’s channels contain solutions dyed with food coloring.

Typically, researchers build microfluidic chips with techniques such as lithography, which requires a costly and time-consuming process to make 2-D photomasks that contain the chip’s design. Some groups have tried using certain types of 3-D printers to get around that process. These printers operate by squeezing hot liquid plastic through a nozzle and letting it harden in the desired patterns. Unfortunately, those printers can’t produce channels smaller than a millimeter in width and aren’t compatible with the materials needed to make transparent microfluidic chips.

Michael C. Breadmore and his colleagues at the University of Tasmania, in Australia, found that a consumer-level MiiCraft 3-D printer could produce prototype chips without these limitations. This printer builds chips one slice at a time by shining a 2-D pattern of light corresponding to a cross-section of the design onto a pool of a liquid resin. The light polymerizes the resin into a solid, and a metal stage pulls up the solid chunk so the printer can form the next cross-section.

By using a clear, acrylate-based liquid resin with the printer, the researchers showed that in tens of minutes they could produce transparent chips with channels as small as 250 µm in width. The machine costs $2,300, a cost within the reach of many labs.

As a proof of concept, the researchers printed a 41-mm-wide, 117-mm-long device that could continuously monitor nitrate levels in tap water. The chips were transparent, so the researchers could use a standard colorimetric nitrate assay. The device’s measurements matched those of other standard methods.

Breadmore and his team think that the printing method, while needing further optimizations, holds promise for designing microfluidic chips for applications such as environmental monitoring or point-of-care diagnostics.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing complex structures with conducting polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first fully printed electronics roll off printers ready to use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sticking it to the internet of things

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE