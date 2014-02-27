Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Consumer Safety

Crib Mattresses Expose Infants To Elevated Levels Of Volatile Organic Compounds

Environmental Health: A baby sleeping in a crib breathes in air containing twice the amount of potentially harmful VOCs than that of typical indoor air

by Janet Pelley
February 27, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

GASSY MATTRESS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Given that infants sleep roughly half the day on foam crib mattresses, the materials are a significant source of volatile organic compound exposure for the children.
Photo of baby sleeping in a crib
Credit: Shutterstock
Given that infants sleep roughly half the day on foam crib mattresses, the materials are a significant source of volatile organic compound exposure for the children.

Infants and toddlers spend much of their day being shuttled from their crib to a changing table to a cushioned car seat, putting them in close contact with products that contain foam. A new study shows for the first time that foam crib mattresses give off significant amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and that infants are exposed to elevated levels of these potentially harmful chemicals as they sleep (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/es405625q).

In the process of making foam-based consumer products, manufacturers use a variety of resins, catalysts, solvents, and adhesives, many of which can volatilize from the final product. Earlier studies have linked chronic exposure to low concentrations of VOCs to elevated risks of lung infections, allergies, and asthma in infants. And because these children spend 12 to13 hours per day sleeping, an actively emitting crib mattress could be an important source of exposure to VOCs. So Brandon Boor, an environmental engineer at the University of Texas, Austin, decided to measure the amount of VOCs given off by crib mattresses and estimate the dose that an infant might inhale while sleeping.

Boor and his colleagues analyzed 20 new and used crib mattresses made from either polyurethane foam or polyester foam. The researchers placed mattress samples in a chamber and used gas chromatography-mass spectrometry to determine the rate of VOCs released. They also conducted studies in a room-sized chamber using a heated steel cylinder that mimicked the body temperature of a sleeping infant. The team reasoned that the heat from a child would increase the release of VOCs compared to a mattress alone, so the emissions would better match those in real-world conditions. In this experiment, they compared VOC concentrations in an infant’s breathing zone—about 2.5 cm above the mattress—to levels in the room.

The researchers identified more than 30 different VOCs, such as phenol, which the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as an air pollutant, and 2-ethylhexanoic acid, which the European Commission designates as a chemical that can disrupt development. At room temperature, the mattresses released VOCs at an average rate of 56 μg per m2 of mattress per hour—comparable to other indoor materials, such as laminate flooring. On average, new mattresses emitted about four times as much VOCs as the old mattresses.

But the team’s most significant observation was that VOC levels were significantly higher in a sleeping infant’s breathing zone compared to those in bulk room air, which means the children are exposed to twice the VOC concentrations as people standing in the room. Based on average infant sleep times, the researchers estimate that infants inhale approximately 8 μg total VOCs per kg of body weight per day from their mattresses. This amount is similar to infants’ exposure to the VOCs toluene and benzene from indoor air, as measured in an earlier study.

Boor thinks the current results suggest that manufacturers should look for ways to use low-emitting materials when making foam products to mitigate infants’ exposure to VOCs. Also, parents could set aside a new mattress for six months, allowing it to give off most of its VOCs before bringing it in the house, suggests Ying Xu of UT Austin, a study coauthor.

Heather M. Stapleton, an environmental chemist at Duke University, says the study is important because it shows that an infant’s exposure to VOCs is significantly greater than that of an adult standing 10 feet away, “and regulatory agencies don’t take this into consideration.” The work also highlights how critical the sleep environment is when assessing infants’ chemical exposure, she says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE