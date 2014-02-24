Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Portable Spectrometer Sniffs Out Citrus Blight

Agriculture: Volatile organic compounds released by citrus trees allow researchers to distinguish healthy plants from ones afflicted with citrus greening disease

by Sarah Webb
February 24, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Strange Fruit
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hilda Gomez/USDA
Citrus greening disease causes fruit to ripen backwards, leaving green at the base.
Photo of orange with citrus greening disease
Credit: Hilda Gomez/USDA
Citrus greening disease causes fruit to ripen backwards, leaving green at the base.

Citrus greening disease has devastated citrus groves throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world, with few treatment options or ways to spot infection early. To help curb the disease’s spread, researchers report a new way to detect the disease before visible clues develop. They use a portable spectrometry method to screen for volatile organic compounds released by infected trees (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac403469y).

Lopsided
[+]Enlarge
Credit: M.E. Rogers/University of Florida
Oranges with citrus greening disease are small and misshapen, and have darker seeds.
Image of cut fruit
Credit: M.E. Rogers/University of Florida
Oranges with citrus greening disease are small and misshapen, and have darker seeds.

Citrus greening disease, also called Huanglongbing (HLB) disease, is caused by a bacterium, Candidatus liberibacter, that can live in trees for years, allowing it to silently infect neighboring trees. By the time one tree’s leaves begin to yellow and produce damaged fruit, it’s too late to save nearby trees. “It’s almost a perfect storm of a disease,” says Cristina E. Davis of the University of California, Davis. So as scientists search for a cure, they’d also like to have a way to detect the disease early, so that growers can remove infected trees before they cause irreparable damage.

To detect citrus greening, growers have relied on polymerase chain reaction methods to look for bacterial RNA in samples from trees. But the method is expensive and time consuming, and can give false negatives because the pathogenic bacteria don’t distribute evenly within a tree’s tissues, Davis says.

Davis, a mechanical engineer, has been developing a portable chemical-sensing system based on gas chromatography/differential mobility spectrometry that sniffs volatile organic compounds (VOCs) produced by organisms. The gaseous chemicals waft into the device, and it identifies them by their movement within an electric field.

Plants constantly release VOCs into the air, and changes in the mix of compounds can indicate changes in their health. The problem of citrus greening was an important one in plants, she says, so Davis collaborated with citrus researchers to see if her team’s method could help.

First, they placed the spectrometer next to the leaves of citrus trees in a greenhouse in Lake Alfred, Fla., and saw dramatic differences in the combination of VOCs released from infected trees compared to healthy ones. Then, over 16 months, they studied the VOCs released from naturally infected citrus trees in an outdoor grove in Florida, which allowed the researchers to monitor changes in a more realistic setting, including seasonal variations.

Using the data from these experiments, Davis and her colleagues constructed a statistical model of the patterns of VOCs coming off healthy and diseased trees. They then used this model to accurately predict the infection status of all the trees tested in another orchard, where citrus greening disease had begun to take hold. With additional studies, they identified some of the most significant biomarker compounds released by trees at different stages of infection.

The work is impressive and provides a technique that’s nearly ready for practical application in the field, says Nigel B. Perry, a senior scientist with Plant & Food Research, a government-funded research institute in New Zealand.

The instrument is still a prototype and will require further development for routine use by growers, Davis says. She and her colleagues are now working on additional studies to make faster, cheaper measurements, and to pin down exactly how early the device can reliably detect HLB infection. They also think the method could prove useful for monitoring other agricultural diseases.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE