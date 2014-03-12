Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bacteria Churn Out A Possible Rocket Fuel

Biofuels: Researchers insert plant genes into bacteria to help turn sugar into an energy-dense fuel

by Erika Gebel Berg
March 12, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Powerful Pinene
Reaction scheme for engineered bacteria that make pinene.
Credit: ACS Synth. Biol.
With the addition of genes for geranyl diphosphate synthase (GPPS) and pinene synthase (PS), bacteria gained the ability to synthesize pinene—a precursor to a biofuel—from glucose. Through the microbes’ own metabolic pathways, glucose gets converted to acetyl-CoA and then isopentenyl diphosphate (IPP) and dimethylallyl diphosphate (DMAPP). The two added enzymes then take these metabolites and convert them to pinene. Using a catalyst, chemists could then dimerize the pinene into the biofuel (far right).

To create renewable energy sources for transportation, some scientists have engineered microbes to produce biofuels that can power cars. But commercial or military aircraft require fuels with a higher energy density. Now researchers have developed bacteria that produce pinene, which, when converted to a dimer, could fuel airplanes, rockets, and missiles (ACS Synth. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/sb4001382).

Conventional jet fuels, such as the formulation known as JP-10, contain hydrocarbons with strained ring systems that pack a high-energy punch per volume, allowing aircraft to have small fuel tanks, says Pamela Peralta-Yahya of the Georgia Institute of Technology. Recently, researchers discovered that dimers of pinene, which includes a strained four-member ring, have fuel properties similar to JP-10. Conifers and other plants produce this pine-scented molecule. “There’s no way we could grow enough trees to make the tactical fuel,” Peralta-Yahya says. “What we need is a new source of pinene.”

Plants make pinene with two key enzymes—geranyl diphosphate synthase and pinene synthase. Peralta-Yahya and her team added genes for the most active pair of proteins from six plants to Escherichia coli so that the bacteria could take their own metabolites and convert them into pinene. The engineered bacteria produced 28 mg/L of pinene, far below the yield necessary to make the process commercially viable, Peralta-Yahya says. The yield would have to be 26-times larger to reach that level.

She and her colleagues thought the reason for the low yield was that the intermediate, geranyl diphosphate, binds to another site on pinene synthase and inhibits it. To try to reduce inhibition, the researchers linked the enzymes together on a single gene. This connected the two enzymes so that geranyl diphosphate could move directly into the active site of pinene synthase and not escape to inhibit the enzyme. The linked gene increased the pinene yield to 32 mg/L—an improvement, but still below the goal.

Peralta-Yahya says inhibition is still likely the problem and plans to study the enzymes further to find a way around it.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria brew energy-dense biofuels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists hijack whole cell to build new-to-nature compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential antibiotic treats tuberculosis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE