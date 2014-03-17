Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Beefed-Up Bacteria Get The Lead Out Of Water

Water Treatment: Researchers engineer bacteria to bind lead on their cell surfaces and remove it from water

by Deirdre Lockwood
March 17, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Unleaded
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Engineered bacteria could help remove lead from wastewater at treatment facilities such as this one.
Photo of industrial wastewater treatment plant in Hebei, China
Credit: Shutterstock
Engineered bacteria could help remove lead from wastewater at treatment facilities such as this one.

Industrial activities such as battery manufacturing can pollute water with lead and other toxic heavy metals. Now, Chinese researchers have designed a way to use microbes to get the lead out. They have engineered bacteria that can detect the toxic metal and remove it from water (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/es4046567).

Although chelating agents and sorbent materials can scrub heavy metals from water, workers still must dispose of the contaminated materials, which can create pollution, says Jing Zhao of Nanjing University and Peking University’s Shenzhen Graduate School. His team has developed a more sustainable approach to recover heavy metals from contaminated water for potential reuse in industry. They recently engineered bacteria to express a gold-binding protein, allowing them to detect the metal and recover it from wastewater (Chem. Sci. 2012, DOI: 10.1039/C2SC01119K). The scientists thought a similar strategy could help them get rid of lead.

So he and colleagues, including Zong-Wan Mao of Sun Yat-Sen University, engineered Escherichia coli to express a lead-binding protein on the cell’s surface. With the protein on the surface, the bacteria can grab large amounts of lead without letting the metal accumulate inside the cells, which can reduce their growth. The researchers also included a set of genes that allowed the bacteria to produce a fluorescent signal when lead binds to the surface proteins.

The modified microbes could collect 5 to 12% of the lead in solutions with concentrations between 5 and 300 μM of the metal. In China, lead concentrations up to 5 μM are allowed in wastewater, but illegal discharge sites may have concentrations of 300 μM or more, according to Zhao.

Although the bacteria’s current lead removal rates are not high enough for treating wastewater, the group plans to optimize the cells to improve their efficiency. Also, to make a practical lead removal system, the team is now designing a way to anchor the bacteria onto polymer membranes or nanomaterials.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered yeast sequesters heavy metals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New composite material provides triple-pure water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered microbes make silver nanoparticles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE