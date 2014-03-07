Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Capturing The Glow Of Quantum Dots With A Smartphone

Bioimaging: The camera on a smartphone can pick up signals from quantum-dot tags used to detect biological molecules

by Neil Savage
March 7, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Shine On
[+]Enlarge
Credit: W. Russ Algar
A smartphone camera captures an image of a quantum-dot-based assay for three proteases. The color emitted by the quantum dots evolves over time (left to right) for a reference sample with no protease (i) and samples with different concentrations of the proteases (ii-iv).
Image of quantum dot assay
Credit: W. Russ Algar
A smartphone camera captures an image of a quantum-dot-based assay for three proteases. The color emitted by the quantum dots evolves over time (left to right) for a reference sample with no protease (i) and samples with different concentrations of the proteases (ii-iv).

Quantum dots—bits of semiconductor materials a few nanometers in diameter—are useful as optical tags for biological assays. They luminesce in different colors depending on their size and composition, have long shelf lives, and don’t fade from repeated exposure to light like other tags. But because labs have needed expensive equipment to detect individual wavelengths of light, they often stick with older tagging methods. Now, researchers have shown that today’s sharper smartphone cameras do just as well as specialized fluorescence instruments for analyzing quantum dots (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac500131r). The results could lead to cheaper, more sensitive tests that could be performed in doctors’ offices or other places with limited access to laboratory equipment.

Eleonora Petryayeva and W. Russ Algar, chemists at the University of British Columbia, put together an assay to detect three different proteases using a technique called fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET). They used dots with a cadmium-selenide-sulfide core surrounded by a zinc-sulfide shell that emitted red, green, or blue light. They then attached the dots to peptides that interact with the three proteases, using a different color for each. Finally, they attached dye molecules to the peptides that quenched the fluorescence of the quantum dots, reducing their light emission.

To test the assay, they shone a handheld ultraviolet light on a solution containing the quantum dots mixed with the proteases. As proteases cut the peptides, the dye molecules moved away from their associated quantum dots, allowing the dots to brighten. An iPhone captured images of the solution at 20-second intervals, with filters to block the UV light, which allowed the chemists to watch the proteases at work.

The study is just a proof of concept, Algar says, and the next step is to optimize the system for an existing diagnostic test. Researchers have yet to develop many of the tests that could benefit from this approach, he says. But because smartphones have sufficiently sensitive cameras—plus the ability to store, process, and transmit data—they offer a way to make tests based on luminescent labeling much more portable and affordable.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Quantum Dot Mini Spectrometer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tiny Tags To Fight Fakes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE