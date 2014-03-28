Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Oncology

Spinning Magnetic Nanoparticles Destroy Cancer Cells

Cancer Therapy: An applied magnetic field rotates nanoparticles trapped inside lysosomes, tearing apart the vesicles and triggering cell death

by Prachi Patel
March 28, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Spun Around
Diagram of an anticancer strategy based on spinning magnetic nanoparticles.
Credit: ACS Nano
Cells pull in iron oxide nanoparticles (small orange circles, top left) and deposit them inside lysosomes (large yellow circle, bottom center). Once the particles are inside these vesicles, a dynamic magnetic field causes the materials to spin and rupture the lysosome membranes (bottom right). When the lysosomes spill their contents into the cell, it triggers apoptosis, or programmed cell death.

Nanoparticles are a popular weapon for attacking cancer cells. Researchers typically load them with anticancer drugs to deliver payloads directly to malignant cells or heat the particles up to destroy tumor tissue. Two independent research teams have recently suggested a different tactic that involves trapping magnetic nanoparticles inside tiny cellular vesicles called lysosomes. A new study by one of those teams shows that when exposed to a moving magnetic field, these particles start spinning and tear up the lysosome walls, causing cell death.

Magnetic nanoparticles are used in an anticancer strategy known as hyperthermia. That’s because they generate heat, destroying tissue around them, when exposed to high-frequency alternating magnetic fields. Unfortunately, the strategy causes collateral damage to healthy tissue as well.

In 2013, Carlos Rinaldi, at the University of Florida, and his colleagues proposed a nonthermal technique for destroying tumors using magnetic nanoparticles (ACS Nano 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nn4007048). They targeted lysosomes, which act like trash collectors, engulfing foreign particles that enter cells. Applying alternating magnetic fields to iron oxide nanoparticles packed inside lysosomes caused the lysosomes to burst. But the researchers were unsure of the mechanism behind this destruction.

Another team has now demonstrated that the nanoparticles can be made to twirl and tear up lysosome walls (ACS Nano 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nn406302j). Erik Renström, of Lund University in Sweden, and his colleagues developed a device that generates a so-called dynamic magnetic field by moving or rotating a magnet over a sample. The torque generated by this field sets each nanoparticle rotating around its own axis.

To test the effects of the spinning particles in cells, the researchers used 100-nm-diameter iron oxide nanoparticles, which they coated with fluorescent dyes and antibodies that bind to proteins found on the outer membranes of lysosomes. They added the coated particles to cultures of rat pancreatic tumor cells and human pancreatic cells, and exposed them to a dynamic magnetic field for 20 minutes. By tracking the particles’ fluorescent signal, the researchers confirmed that metal oxide particles landed in the lysosomes.

Next, the researchers exposed the cultures to another 20-minute round of the magnetic field. If the nanoparticles were bound to the lysosome and started to spin, they should tear small holes in the membrane, the researchers thought. When the lysosomes ruptured, they would spill their contents into the cell, which would trigger cell death by releasing digestive enzymes and decreasing the cell’s pH. The researchers confirmed the lysosome rupture by staining the vesicles with a fluorescent dye that gets dimmer when lysosomes break open and their volume drops.

After applying the magnetic field once a day for six days, they found that cell growth dropped by almost 50% compared to untreated cells. The temperature of the culture did not spike over this time, so the researchers concluded that lysosome bursting and not heating led to cancer cell death.

Florida’s Rinaldi says the new study verifies his group’s proposal that magnetic nanoparticles can damage lysosomes. But he thinks that more proof is needed to show that nanoparticle rotation is the mechanism at work.

The new paper is an impressive proof of principle, says Challa Kumar, nanofabrication and nanomaterials director at Louisiana State University. Using spinning magnetic nanoparticles to destroy cancer cells is “a fantastic idea and it could open up a new line of investigation in cancer therapy.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE