Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Ionogels Could Conduct And Stretch In Soft Machines

Materials: An ionic liquid turns a polymer gel into an easily deformable conductor

by Neil Savage
May 14, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

That’s A Stretch
Schematic and photo of stretchable, transparent ionogel
Credit: ACS Appl. Mat. Interfaces
In this simple actuator (top), a piece of elastic polymer (light green) is stretched over a plastic frame, with a piece of ionogel (blue) on its top and bottom. When a voltage is applied to the aluminum wires attached to the gel sheets, the tape stretches from its original size (bottom left) to a larger area (bottom right).

Some engineers want to ditch hard metals and plastics and instead build machines with soft, shape-shifting materials to make wearable sensors or robots that can deform to squeeze through tight spaces. But to power these machines they need conducting materials that can bend and stretch along with moving parts. Hydrogels stretch and conduct electricity, but they eventually dry out and shrivel in air. Now researchers have created a gel that contains an ionic liquid instead of water—a so-called ionogel—that works as a transparent, stretchable conductor in open air (ACS Appl. Mat. Interfaces 2014, DOI: 10.1021/am501130t).

Zhigang Suo of Harvard University, Yong Mei Chen of Xi’an Jiaotong University, in China, and their colleagues made this ionogel by first mixing acrylic acid, poly(ethylene glycol) diacrylate, and α-ketoglutaric acid in the ionic liquid 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium ethylsulfate. They then irradiated the mixture with ultraviolet light for two hours. This caused the polymer chains to crosslink, forming a substance that Suo says has the consistency of Jell-O.

The team tested the ionogel by making a simple actuator out of an elastic polymer that changes shape in response to an applied voltage. They stretched the polymer over a 66.5-mm-diameter plastic frame and then attached circular sheets of ionogel to the top and bottom of the polymer. Finally, the researchers attached the sheets to aluminum electrodes connected to a power source. When they applied a voltage, the ionogel stretched with the polymer. The ionogel could stretch and relax for at least 1 million cycles without failing. And it could expand to 4.6 times its original length without breaking.

Suo says he would like to test the electrical and mechanical properties of other ionic liquids in the gel. For anything worn on the body, researchers would have to demonstrate that the liquid is biocompatible. But there are thousands of ionic liquids, he says, paving the way for a wide variety of applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D Printed Polymer Devices Change Color When Stretched
Stretchy Ionogels For Soft Machines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-Activated Soft Material Inches Along

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE