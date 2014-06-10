Volunteer Service Award To Cynthia Larive

Cynthia K. Larive, professor of chemistry and divisional dean for chemistry, mathematics, physics, and astronomy at the University of California, Riverside, has been named the recipient of the 2015 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society.
Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to ACS’s goals and objectives. ACS publishes C&EN.
“I am thrilled and humbled to receive this award,” says Larive. “It is wonderful to be recognized for the impact of my contributions.”
Larive began volunteering with ACS in 1992, serving in roles including secretary and president of the University of Kansas Local Section (now the Wakarusa Valley Local Section).
On the national level, Larive has been active in the Division of Analytical Chemistry, serving as its chair in 2013 and heading its Education Committee from 2003 to 2007. Since 2004, she has served as editor-in-chief of the Analytical Sciences Digital Library, which collects, catalogs, links, and publishes peer-reviewed Web-based discovery materials pertinent to innovations in curricular development. She received the division’s J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education in 2007.
A member of the Committee on Professional Training since 2005, Larive served as its chair from 2009 until 2011, and was a member of the ACS Graduate Education Advisory Board from 2004 until 2011.
“Cindy has an outstanding record of accomplishments in her service to the ACS, and to the research and education community in general,” says Francisco Zaera, distinguished professor of chemistry at UC Riverside, noting that Larive was named an ACS Fellow in 2011. “Throughout her career, Cindy has demonstrated her strong commitment to the improvement of undergraduate and graduate education and to the advancement of women and minorities.”
Larive will be honored at the 2015 spring ACS national meeting in Denver, and will present an address at the 2015 ChemLuminary Awards at the fall national meeting in Boston.
