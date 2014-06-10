Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Volunteer Service Award To Cynthia Larive

Honors: American Chemical Society 2015 Volunteer Service Award Goes to Cynthia Larive

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 10, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Larive
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of California, Riverside
Photo of Larive, who has been active in ACS since 1992.
Credit: University of California, Riverside

Cynthia K. Larive, professor of chemistry and divisional dean for chemistry, mathematics, physics, and astronomy at the University of California, Riverside, has been named the recipient of the 2015 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society.

Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to ACS’s goals and objectives. ACS publishes C&EN.

“I am thrilled and humbled to receive this award,” says Larive. “It is wonderful to be recognized for the impact of my contributions.”

Larive began volunteering with ACS in 1992, serving in roles including secretary and president of the University of Kansas Local Section (now the Wakarusa Valley Local Section).

On the national level, Larive has been active in the Division of Analytical Chemistry, serving as its chair in 2013 and heading its Education Committee from 2003 to 2007. Since 2004, she has served as editor-in-chief of the Analytical Sciences Digital Library, which collects, catalogs, links, and publishes peer-reviewed Web-based discovery materials pertinent to innovations in curricular development. She received the division’s J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education in 2007.

A member of the Committee on Professional Training since 2005, Larive served as its chair from 2009 until 2011, and was a member of the ACS Graduate Education Advisory Board from 2004 until 2011.

“Cindy has an outstanding record of accomplishments in her service to the ACS, and to the research and education community in general,” says Francisco Zaera, distinguished professor of chemistry at UC Riverside, noting that Larive was named an ACS Fellow in 2011. “Throughout her career, Cindy has demonstrated her strong commitment to the improvement of undergraduate and graduate education and to the advancement of women and minorities.”

Larive will be honored at the 2015 spring ACS national meeting in Denver, and will present an address at the 2015 ChemLuminary Awards at the fall national meeting in Boston.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radding Award to Thomas R. Beattie
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willie May recognized for public service
Florida Award to Kevin M. Smith

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE