Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Diamond Drives Chemistry, With Help From Light

Surface Science: Energetic photoemitted electrons mediate reductions

by Mitch Jacoby
July 15, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

LIGHT-INDUCED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Robert J. Hamers/U. Wisconsin
Irradiating H-capped diamond (red and gray) with UV light (wiggly arrow) liberates electrons in water (green and red molecules) that selectively convert CO2 (gray and green) to CO.
This computer model depicts the light stimulated reaction at a diamond surface that converts CO2 to CO.
Credit: Robert J. Hamers/U. Wisconsin
Irradiating H-capped diamond (red and gray) with UV light (wiggly arrow) liberates electrons in water (green and red molecules) that selectively convert CO2 (gray and green) to CO.

A simple light-driven process might open the door to reactions that are not easily mediated by other means, according to chemists at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. By way of example, they show that the strategy could lead to an inexpensive way to convert the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide to commercially valuable products.

The team capitalized on a property of hydrogen-capped diamond, a common form of the material, that causes it to emit electrons when irradiated with ultraviolet light. The group, which includes Linghong Zhang and Robert J. Hamers, showed that shining UV light on inexpensive, commercial-grade diamond that is immersed in an aqueous CO2 solution liberates electrons that quickly interact with water molecules and become solvated. These energetic species then serve as potent reducing agents that can react with CO2 and convert it to CO, a compound used in chemical synthesis and other industrial processes (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201404328).

The Wisconsin team stresses that conventional electrochemical and photochemical processes, both of which have been studied for CO2 reduction, require reactants to bond to a surface to react. In contrast, the solvated electron approach does not require surface adsorption. It is based instead on a potentially simpler process—direct emission of electrons into water and solution-phase chemistry.

On the basis of electrochemical measurements, spectroscopy and chromatography analysis, and isotope labeling experiments, the team shows that their light-induced method reduces CO2 with high selectivity (>95%) and produces a minimal quantity of hydrogen, a common by-product of CO2 reduction. Furthermore, they conclude that the reaction occurs by way of a relatively uncommon 1-electron reduction mechanism. That process, which converts CO2 to the radical anion CO2- en route to forming CO, has a large potential barrier and is inaccessible to other methods. Because it’s easy to produce energetic solvated electrons from diamond, this process might be used to drive other types of reduction reactions.

Hamers group has “shaken up the semiconductor surface chemistry world” by showing that photoemitted electrons can stimulate surface reactions, in this case reducing CO2 very selectively, says University of Alberta chemistry professor Jillian M. Buriak. She adds that the group uses semiconductor physics in “such a creative manner, making hard reactions look easy.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing the properties of interfacet junctions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrochemical method allows imaging of single reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dialing Direct For Hydrogen Peroxide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE