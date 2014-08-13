Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Rhodium Expands Collection Of Metal-Based Anticancer Agents

ACS Meeting News: New class of inorganic reagents may provide less toxic and more versatile alternatives to popular platinum-based drug

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 13, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

More than half of all cancer patients receive a platinum-based drug such as cisplatin as part of their chemotherapy. But the compounds have dangerous side effects and many tumors develop resistance to the drugs, prompting chemists to seek out less toxic and more selective alternatives.

In one of the latest examples, Amanda David, a graduate student in chemistry professor Kim R. Dunbar’s group at Texas A&M University, described a family of promising dirhodium complexes during a symposium on bioinorganic chemistry sponsored by the Division of Inorganic Chemistry at the American Chemical Society meeting in San Francisco this week.

The Texas A&M team developed the dirhodium complexes with Claudia Turro at Ohio State University. In cell culture experiments, the compounds exhibited lower toxicities and were as effective or better than cisplatin against lung cancer cells (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja503774m).

To track the movement of their rhodium complexes in vivo, the researchers have equipped the rhodium compounds with light-absorbing dye ligands. The dye complexes are inactive toward cancer cells in the dark, David reported, but when lit up they kill nearby cancer cells. This property could make them useful for imaging tumors and for treating skin cancer and endoscopically accessible tumors. The team previously reported ruthenium complexes with similar properties that are highly toxic to cervical cancer cells (Organometallics 2014, DOI: 10.1021/om500001h)

The Food & Drug Administration’s 1978 approval of cisplatin was a defining moment in modern medicine, Dunbar said. Since then it has saved the lives of many people, particularly testicular and ovarian cancer patients. But the damage it does to the kidneys and other organs and its low specificity for cancer cells remain troubling drawbacks. Indeed, only three metal-based anticancer drugs—all platinum compounds—have ever been approved in the U.S. But a handful of low-toxicity ruthenium compounds being developed by other researchers are now in clinical trials, and Dunbar thinks the rhodium and ruthenium complexes being developed in her group “are looking more and more promising as potential drug candidates.”

“It’s an exciting time to be working in the field of medicinal inorganic chemistry of anticancer agents” commented Edith C. (Phoebe) Glazer of the University of Kentucky, whose group is developing light-activated ruthenium anticancer agents. The Texas A&M team’s compounds localize to the mitochondria of cancer cells. That observation might help scientists better understand the compounds’ mechanism of action and predict and avoid undesired side effects, Glazer told C&EN.

“A major issue in medicinal inorganic chemistry is the misconception that all metal-based compounds are systemically toxic,” Glazer explained. “The toxicities of inorganic agents, such as cisplatin, are due to their mechanism of action, the same as for organic drugs or biological agents, not to some intrinsic properties of heavy metals. The increasing interest in defining the molecular and cellular effects of cytotoxic inorganic agents should improve confidence in translating compounds from basic science research into preclinical models.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rhenium add-on tracks gold’s moves in cancer cell cultures
Gallium corroles can image tumors and destroy them
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anticancer Compounds To Fight Alzheimer’s

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE