Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

China Sentences GSK Executives

Verdict Reached: Company issues apology after being found guilty of making payments to boost sales

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 23, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Sept. 24, 2014, to indicate that five, not four, GSK executives were sentenced.

A court in Changsha, in central China, has imposed a fine of nearly $500 million on GlaxoSmithKline and sentenced several of the firm’s China subsidiary managers for paying bribes to boost sales in the country.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-Francois Tremblay/C&EN
GSK R&D facility in Zhangjiang.
GSK R&D facility in Zhangjiang
Credit: Jean-Francois Tremblay/C&EN
GSK R&D facility in Zhangjiang.

The five executives involved were sentenced to suspended jail sentences of between two and four years. One of the managers—the Briton Mark Reilly, who was the head of GSK China—will be expelled from the country, China’s state media reported. The other managers sentenced, all Chinese citizens, were the head of human resources, the head of operations, the director of legal affairs, and a manager of business development. The trial was held behind closed doors.

“Reaching a conclusion in the investigation of our Chinese business is important, but this has been a deeply disappointing matter for GSK,” CEO Andrew Witty said in a statement.

The company issued an apology addressed to “Chinese patients, doctors, and hospitals, and to the Chinese Government and the Chinese people.” The company declared that it “fully accepts the facts and evidence of the investigation and the verdict of the Chinese judicial authorities.” The company added that it planned to continue investing in China, particularly in R&D. China is the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical market, according to IMS Health, a market survey firm.

Although GSK accepted blame, the case has raised speculation that because payments to doctors and hospitals are widespread in the country, China has singled out GSK for different treatment. In addition to fining the company and sentencing its executives, Chinese officials arrested the managers of a private investigation firm who were looking into a case of breach of privacy and security at the home of Reilly. A court in Shanghai sentenced the managers of the private investigation firm—the Briton Peter Humphrey and his wife, Yu Yingzeng—to jail in August.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Court awards $525 million to Daiichi Sankyo for Ranbaxy deal gone wrong
GSK Adds In Singapore, Shrinks In China
China Sentences GSK Executives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE