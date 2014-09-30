Countdown to the 2014 Chemistry Nobel Prize

Watch this archived web broadcast for Chemistry Nobel Prize-related discussion and predictions from C&EN reporters and special guests. Credit: C&EN/Google Hangouts
Every fall, as announcement of the Nobel Prizes approaches, speculation about that year’s likely winners of the science prizes reaches fever pitch both online and in-person at watercoolers and in laboratory breakrooms.
To bring the chemistry community together for prognostication and conversation, Chemical & Engineering News this year hosted its second Google Hangout about the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Held on Sept. 30, the live web broadcast is the first in a series of three Nobel prediction discussions, each hosted by a different magazine.
The chemistry hangout, dubbed “Countdown to the Chemistry Nobel Prize!” was hosted by C&EN Deputy Assistant Managing Editor Lauren K. Wolf and Senior Editor Carmen Drahl. The magazine staffers discussed likely front-runners for this year’s chemistry Nobel and the finer points of prize prediction with three guests: Neil Withers, Features Editor for Chemistry World magazine; Stuart Cantrill, Chief Editor of the journal Nature Chemistry; and David Pendlebury, a citation analyst for media and information firm Thomson Reuters, which regularly publishes Nobel predictions.
The group accepted questions during the 30-minute broadcast via Twitter, at the hashtag #chemnobel. All five participants took a stab at guessing the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, to be announced on Wednesday Oct. 8.
The Nobel prognostication web series continues on Thursday, Oct. 2nd. A physics Nobel Google Hangout hosted by Smithsonian magazine will take place at 1 PM Eastern U.S. time, followed by a physiology/medicine Nobel Google Hangout hosted by Science News at 3 PM Eastern U.S. time. Discussion on Twitter for those hangouts will take place using the hashtags #physnobel and #mednobel, respectively.
The archived chemistry broadcast, located on YouTube, is embedded above.
