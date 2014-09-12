Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Eastman Will Acquire Amines Maker Taminco

Purchase is meant to add a new chemistry to Eastman’s repertoire

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 12, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Taminco
Taminco acquired this Pace, Fla., plant from Air Products & Chemicals in 2006.
A large array of pipes head towards a chemical plant.
Credit: Taminco
Taminco acquired this Pace, Fla., plant from Air Products & Chemicals in 2006.

Eastman Chemical has agreed to purchase the amines specialist Taminco for a total consideration of $2.8 billion, including $1 billion in debt.

Taminco calls itself the world’s largest producer of alkylamines and alkylamine derivatives. In fact, its very name is a portmanteau of “The Amines Company.”

The firm was cobbled together over the past decade through the purchase of amines businesses from Air Products & Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Arkema, and UCB. It went public in 2013, a year when it racked up $138 million in earnings on $1.2 billion in sales.

“Basically, we are adding another attractive stream to Eastman,” Eastman CEO Mark J. Costa told analysts on a Sept. 11 conference call. Eastman’s current core chemistries include acetyls, oxo chemicals, and polyesters.

Costa also sees the opportunity for the two firms to cross-pollinate. For example, Taminco does $700 million a year in business in food, feed, and agriculture markets. He says Eastman, a much larger firm, only has about $300 million in business in these areas. Similarly, Eastman will help Taminco penetrate the coatings and rubber additives sectors.

The main raw materials Taminco uses are methanol, ammonia, and ethylene oxide. Costa says Eastman’s purchasing power will help save on purchases of methanol and ammonia. Its own ethylene oxide production and surplus ethylene output should help back-integrate Taminco.

Eastman’s proposed tender offer of $26.00 per share represents a premium of about 9% over Taminco’s closing price the day before the transaction was unveiled. Taminco has 30 days during which it can entertain more attractive offers for the company.

In early trading after the merger was announced, Taminco shares were being sold for more than $26.00, an indication that some shareholders are betting a better offer will emerge.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Eastman Will Buy Amines Maker Taminco
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Orica To Part Ways With Chemicals
Georgia Gulf Will Merge With PPG Chemicals Unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE