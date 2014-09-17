John Warner Is Perkin Medalist

KUDOS [+]Enlarge Credit: Conrad Erb Photography

John C. Warner, president and chief technology officer of the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, is the winner of the 2014 SCI Perkin Medal. The award, presented by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), recognizes Warner’s industry leadership and his contributions to applied chemistry.

Warner is widely known as one of the founders of the field of green chemistry, which involves the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the generation of hazardous substances.

“John Warner has led the search for new methods to make the products society needs, while preserving our environment,” according to J. Erik Fyrwald, chairman of SCI America. “He created a new field of study in university chemistry departments and works with today’s largest companies to develop green technologies.”

Warner says it is an “honor and privilege” to receive the award, adding that “this wonderful recognition is not really just to me, but to all the people who have been working tirelessly in the green chemistry community.”

In the late 1980s, Warner developed noncovalent derivatization (NCD) technology to create new materials using fewer steps and less purification—and creating less waste. Today, NCD technology is used for various industrial applications including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction materials, and electronics.

With Paul T. Anastas, he coauthored the influential 2000 textbook “Green Chemistry: Theory and Practice,” which introduced the 12 principles of green chemistry, an early conception of what would make a greener chemical, process, or product.

In 2007, Warner cofounded the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, which works with companies to invent commercial technologies that are practical, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

He is the recipient of the 2004 U.S. Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentorship. In 2011, he was named an ACS Fellow. In addition, he founded Beyond Benign, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainability and green chemistry education.