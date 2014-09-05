Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Piramal Abandons Drug Discovery

Pharmaceuticals: Risks, long lead times, and Indian regulations convince the company to reallocate resources

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 5, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

India’s Piramal Enterprises confirmed for C&EN on Sept. 5 that it will end its drug discovery activities. The move will affect several hundred scientists, many of whom were recruited internationally to work in one of the country’s most sophisticated pharmaceutical labs.

The company is considered a leader in drug research in India, and the exit raises questions about the future of drug discovery there. Piramal Enterprises is a deep-pocketed conglomerate, and within the firm, drug discovery was championed by the vice chairman, Swati Piramal. A scientist herself, Piramal holds a medical degree from Mumbai University and a master’s degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. The firm’s drug discovery labs in Mumbai were inaugurated in 2004 at a ceremony attended by India’s president.

“After re-evaluating the risk-benefits of new chemical entity research, the company decided to focus resources on our other areas of R&D with shorter development timelines and different risk profiles,” Swati Piramal tells C&EN in an e-mail. “Our decision was driven by a combination of internal and external factors.”

Restrictions on conducting clinical trials in India played a role in the decision to end drug discovery, Piramal adds. “If Indian discoveries have to continue to undergo clinical trials in Western countries, there is a potential loss of the India advantage where drugs could be discovered and developed at a much lower cost than in the West,” she says.

Piramal Enterprises is far from getting out of pharmaceutical R&D, the vice chairman insists. The company has several drug candidates undergoing trials in the U.S. and other countries. And it will still perform R&D in anesthesia, molecular imaging, phytomedicines, generic pharmaceutical ingredients, drug formulation, and over-the-counter products.

Moreover, the company will continue to support some of its clinical programs. In fact, some of the resources that were dedicated to early-stage drug discovery will be shifted to clinical studies of Piramal-discovered drug candidates, according to Swati Piramal. “As the pipeline funnel narrows and more products go through it, the resource allocation on promising molecules goes up and the teams become smaller,” she says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AstraZeneca to spin off Shanghai R&D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How China Is Improving The Drug Approval Process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Piramal Drops Drug Discovery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE