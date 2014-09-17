Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Smell Receptors Sniff Out An Aldehyde In Its Hydrated Form

Olfaction: Some odorant receptors bind to aldehydes as geminal diols, a structure found in a nose’s moist environment

by Louisa Dalton
September 17, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Wet Aldehydes
Equilibration scheme between octanal and its geminal diol.
In water, octanal (left) equilibrates with its gem-diol form, octane-1,1-diol (right). Some aldehyde-specific odorant receptors may bind similar scent molecules in the hydrated form.

A rat cruising for dinner will undoubtedly sniff out aldehydes, common odorant molecules in foods and fragrances. But the chemical details of how rodent or other mammalian odorant receptors bind aldehydes are not well understood. Now scientists have discovered a new aspect of this process: Some odorant receptors recognize an aldehyde via its hydrated geminal diol form, which is different from the volatile carbonyl form (ACS Chem. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/cb400290u). The work suggests that some mammalian olfactory receptors depend on a watery carbonyl-to-diol conversion to sense aldehydes.

When an odorous aldehyde wafts through the air and lands in the nose’s watery mucus, it starts to waffle. In water, an aldehyde equilibrates between its carbonyl form and its hydrated, double hydroxyl version—a gem-diol. The two structures, says Kevin Ryan of the City College of New York, differ dramatically in shape and hydrogen-bonding capability. Yet both forms exist in moist mucus, so he wondered if any of the numerous aldehyde odorant receptors detected the hydrated form.

Ryan and his colleagues, including Stuart Firestein of Columbia University, suspected the answer would vary from one receptor to another. Odorant receptors that bind a diverse range of molecules probably wouldn’t discriminate on the basis of such a structural difference. But the researchers thought that receptors narrowly tuned to recognize only aldehydes might prefer the diol form.

To investigate the question, Ryan and Firestein decided to look at the gem-diol form of octanal, a citrusy aldehyde found in butter, oranges, and rice. However, octanal in water converts from the carbonyl to the diol form and back again, making it difficult to study the diol form on its own. So they made a fluorinated version, 2,2-difluorooctanal. This fluorinated aldehyde strongly favors the diol form when in water because of the electron withdrawing fluorines.

Then they tested the fluorinated compound on 24 odorant receptors that were activated only by aldehydes. About 40% of those receptors responded to 2,2-difluorooctanal, demonstrating that the gem-diol structure is one way that olfactory neurons respond to aldehydes, Ryan says.

Ryan’s group also collaborated with computational chemists at Hebrew University, in Jerusalem, to model a well-studied rodent odorant receptor called OR-I7. When they docked the gem-diol of octanal inside the receptor’s binding site, they found two tyrosines that could simultaneously hydrogen-bond with the gem-diol but not the carbonyl form. “It’s a structural hypothesis for future work,” Ryan says.

The experimental finding is especially important for computational modelers, says Hanns Hatt of Ruhr University Bochum, in Germany. With no hard structural data from X-ray crystallography yet available, many of the models of aldehyde odorant receptors created in the past few years have not considered the gem-diol as a ligand; he thinks future studies likely will.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists sniff out the structure of a human olfactory receptor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How octopuses taste with their tentacles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Receptor Research Reignites A Smelly Debate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE