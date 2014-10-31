For Chemistry Demonstrations, CSB Recommends Stricter Controls

AFTER THE RAINBOW In this CSB video, Calais Weber discusses the flame test demonstration that led to her being severely burned. Credit: CSB

Three fires from educational demonstrations have injured 20 children and two adults since the start of September. Calling such incidents a national problem, the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) on Oct. 30 released a safety bulletin with recommendations for preventing them.

On Sept. 3, a demonstrator at a museum in Reno, Nev., was attempting to create a colored “fire tornado” when she poured methanol from a 4-L container onto a smoldering cotton ball. On Sept. 15, a teacher at a high school in Denver was demonstrating flammable properties when he poured methanol from a 4-L container onto an open flame. And on Oct. 20, a Cub Scout group trying to produce a green flame poured methanol-containing antifreeze from a 355-mL bottle onto a fire in Raymond, Ill.

In each case, the fire propagated back into the bottles and ignited the remaining liquid, CSB investigator Mark Wingard says. Pressure built up in the containers and the fiery fluid was expelled, burning people in the vicinity.

In the Denver incident, the fire “shot out about 12 feet and hit a student in the chest, resulting in serious burn injuries to the student,” the CSB bulletin says. The teacher faces charges of misdemeanor assault. In Nevada, the state worker safety agency fined the museum $2,100.

“These educators see others doing these demonstrations safely and don’t think about the hazards, only the educational benefit the demonstrations have,” Wingard says. The three incidents plus at least one more in New York come less than a year after CSB released an educational video warning of demonstration fires.

CBS RECOMMENDATION Implement strict safety controls—written procedures, training, and personal protective equipment—when lab demonstrators are handling hazardous materials. Conduct a thorough hazard review before performing any activity with flammable chemicals. Avoid using bulk containers of flammable liquids in education demonstrations—separately dispense only the amount needed. Provide a safety barrier between any activity involving flammable chemicals and the audience.

CSB Chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso would like educators to reconsider whether it is necessary to do demonstrations involving hazardous materials. “There are safer ways to do these demonstrations and convey the same educational information,” he says.

When demonstrations involving hazardous materials are judged to be necessary, CSB recommends safety controls that include written procedures, training, and personal protective equipment. Educators should also conduct a thorough hazard review of activities, avoid using bulk containers of flammable liquids when performing demos, and provide a safety barrier between the activity and the audience.

Calais Weber was 15 years old when her chemistry teacher poured methanol from a 4-L bottle onto an open flame during a flame test demonstration in 2006. Weber suffered burns over 40% of her body.

“I came very close to dying from my injuries,” Weber said at an Oct. 30 press briefing about CSB’s new safety bulletin. “My greatest fear is that eventually there will be a child [who] won’t be as lucky as I was to have survived.”