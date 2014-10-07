Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano, And Shuji Nakamura Win 2014 Nobel Prize In Physics

Awards: Three honored for developing blue light-emitting diodes, which made possible cheap, efficient white light

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 7, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Blue LEDs, invented in the 1990s, made possible cheap and efficient white light sources.
Blue light-emitting diodes.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Blue LEDs, invented in the 1990s, made possible cheap and efficient white light sources.

The 2014 Nobel Prize in physics honors the inventors of blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs), which have made possible ubiquitous sources of inexpensive, efficient white light.

Isamu Akasaki, at Meijo University, in Nagoya, and Nagoya University, both in Japan; Hiroshi Amano, at Nagoya University; and Shuji Nakamura, at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will share the $1.1 million prize.

White LED light is produced from a combination of red, green, and blue diodes. Red and green LEDs were fabricated in the 1960s. But blue-light-emitting LEDs weren’t invented until the 1990s.

“The blue LED is a fundamental invention that is rapidly changing the way we bring light to every corner of the home, the street, and the workplace—a practical invention that comes from a fundamental understanding of physics in the solid state,” says H. Frederick Dylla, the executive director and CEO of the American Institute of Physics.

LEDs are layered semiconducting devices, in which a layer of one semiconductor is sandwiched between a layer doped with electrons and another with electron holes. Electrons and holes combining in the middle layer produce photons.

A major roadblock to blue LED development involved the fabrication of suitable crystals of semiconductors, with gallium nitride being the most promising contender. The task vexed scientists for years.

“As the wavelength of the emitted light from an LED gets shorter as you move from red to green to blue and onto the ultraviolet, the sensitivity to very low levels of impurities and imperfections in the crystalline lattice becomes more acute,” Dylla says.

Akasaki, 85, worked with Amano, 54, at the University of Nagoya, while Nakamura, 60, did his research at Nichia Chemical, a small company in Tokushima. In 2000, Nakamura became a physics professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Both teams labored, and finally succeeded, in producing quality gallium nitride crystals, and improved them further with aluminum and indium alloys of gallium nitride. “They made different versions; they improved each others’ results,” said Per Delsing, physics professor at Chalmers University of Technology, in Göteborg, Sweden, at a press conference announcing the prize.

Now everyday products including cell phones and flashlights emit white LED light. The technology is rapidly replacing inefficient incandescent light sources and mercury-containing fluorescent light sources. It’s also been a source of some contention: A Japanese court in 2004 ordered Nakamura’s old employer, Nichia, to pay him $180 million for his role in developing commercially valuable blue LEDs.

The LED light technology is quite close to the theoretically possible ultimate efficiency of one electron-hole combination producing one photon, noted Delsing. “It will be hard to find something that will be better,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blue perovskite LEDs get an efficiency boost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskite phosphor boosts visible light communication
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colored Solar Cells Span The Spectrum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE