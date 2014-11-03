Thomas F. Hofmann, professor and chair at the Center of Life & Food Sciences Weihenstephan at the Technical University of Munich, in Germany, will succeed James N. Seiber as editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry in January 2015.
Hofmann is a member of the journal’s advisory board and, until recently, was coeditor of European Food Research & Technology
“Thomas Hofmann’s research is absolutely stellar, and his reputation among food chemists worldwide is exceptional,” says Seiber, emeritus professor in the department of environmental toxicology at the University of California, Davis. “He will attract more readers and top authors, further solidifying the journal’s leadership role in agricultural and food chemistry.”
Hofmann praised Seiber for “widening the scope of the journal and reacting flexibly to the ever-changing multidisciplinary arena of agricultural and food chemistry by timely introducing new focus areas.”
Hofmann says he hopes to further increase the quality and competitiveness of the journal and to make it even more attractive globally. Among his short-term goals are to increase the number of invited conceptual reviews and perspective articles.
“Dr. Hofmann’s impact on the field, energetic approach to science, and his editorial experience will lead the journal forward as it continues publishing the best food and agricultural research of the international scientific community,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS. ACS publishes C&EN.
