Winnik [+]Enlarge Credit: National Institute for Materials Science

Françoise M. Winnik, a professor in the faculty of pharmacy and department of chemistry at the University of Montreal, has been named the next editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society journal Langmuir ,effective January 2015. She has been with the journal for 14 years, serving first as a senior editor and more recently as its executive editor.

Winnik succeeds David G. Whitten, a professor in the departments of chemistry and chemical and nuclear engineering and codirector of the Center for Biomedical Engineering at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. Whitten, who has been editor of Langmuir since 1997, will retire from the journal at the end of 2014.

As she steps into her new role, Winnik says she is “looking forward to making sure that Langmuir remains a high-quality, must-read journal for many years to come and that it meets the needs and expectations of our readers, authors, and reviewers.

“Langmuir is the go-to journal for scientists working at the nexus of several fields related to materials science, nanoscience, and nanotechnology,” Winnik says. “The journal focuses on all aspects of interface and colloid science,” she adds.

“I am honored to welcome Dr. Winnik as editor-in-chief of Langmuir and have no doubt that her enthusiasm, knowledge of the field, editorial experience, and standing in the community will allow her to lead the journal to new heights over the coming years,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS, which publishes C&EN.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

In her research, Winnik combines fundamental physical chemistry, polymer science, and surface chemistry to applied fields, such as nanomedicine and nanotoxicity.

She earned her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering at the National School of Chemistry in Mulhouse, France, in 1973. She earned an M.Sc. in 1974 and a Ph.D. in 1979, both in organic synthesis at the University of Toronto.