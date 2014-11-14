Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Researchers Try Out A New Thin-Film Material For Transistors

Electronics: Black phosphorus may have the right mix of electronic properties for use in thin-film radio-frequency transistors

by Katherine Bourzac
November 14, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

PAINT IT BLACK
An atomic model of black phosphorus films and an illustration of a radio-frequency transistor.
Credit: Nano Lett.
Scientists have used thin films of black phosphorus, shown in an atomic model (left), to make radio-frequency transistors (right) on a silicon dioxide surface. In the transistor, current flows into the black phosphorus (BP) from metal electrodes labeled “S” for source, and out from the one labeled “D” for drain. A metal gate, “G,” switches the transistor on and off. The transparent slab with the gate is an insulating layer of hafnium dioxide.

Thin-film materials such as graphene and molybdenum disulfide show promise for making flexible electronics. But so far, none of these materials has hit the sweet spot of electrical properties needed to compete with silicon. Now researchers have shown that films of black phosphorus can be used to make radio-frequency transistors, components found in many telecommunication devices (Nano Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nl5029717).

Black phosphorus, the most stable form of the element at room temperature, has a structure that looks like a wrinkled version of graphite. Although black phosphorus has been known for a long time, it wasn’t until this past year that researchers started exploring the use of the material for electronics.

Han Wang, an electrical engineer at the University of Southern California, says researchers are excited about black phosphorous because, unlike other two-dimensional materials, it both has a band gap and conducts charge fairly well. A material with a band gap can be switched between conducting and insulating states, lending devices such as transistors well-defined on and off states. This produces high-quality signals and saves power when the transistor is off. Materials with high charge mobility conduct charges well, and transistors made with them can switch on and off rapidly. Graphene has no band gap, but it does have superlative charge mobility. Meanwhile, other 2-D materials, such as molybdenum disulfide, have a band gap but have low charge mobility.

On the basis of what they and other researchers recently have learned about the material, Wang, Fengnian Xia of Yale University, and their colleagues built transistors made from a few layers of black phosphorus. These transistors can operate in the gigahertz range, switching on and off 20 billion times per second. Their performance is similar to that of transistors used in radio-frequency telecommunications circuits, such as those found in cell phones. Those transistors are made from silicon and other rigid semiconductors.

To make the devices, the researchers mechanically cleaved bulk black phosphorus into flakes. They selected flakes 6 to 10 nm thick and placed them on silicon wafers topped with a layer of silicon dioxide. To complete the transistors, they then used conventional methods to grow metal electrodes and a gate. The new transistors were quite large, about 300 nm wide. Simulations run by the team predict that if they can shrink the devices to 50 nm or smaller, the transistors should operate above 100 GHz.

Many challenges remain for developing black phosphorus electronics, Wang says. For example, researchers need to find ways to grow large-area thin films of the material because working with flakes is not practical.

But the new report shows that it’s worth taking the time to solve these problems, says Wei Ji, a physicist at Renmin University of China who published one of the early papers describing the electrical and optical properties of black phosphorus films. Such high performance with a first attempt, he says, “suggests the huge potential of black phosphorus gigahertz transistors.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modern Circuits From An Ultrathin Material
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Solution-Based Method For Making Black Phosphorus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First Transistors Made Entirely Of 2-D Materials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE