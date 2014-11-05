Tokuyama Takes Loss On Malaysia Polysilicon Plant

Five years ago, the Japanese chemical maker Tokuyama selected the tropical island of Borneo as its second base for the manufacturing of polysilicon, a material used in computer chips and solar cells. But the company appears to have lost its way on the Southeast Asian island. It recently announced that it is posting a special loss of $750 million because one unit it built there doesn’t work.
Tokuyama decided to set up on Borneo’s Malaysian section as part of a diversification strategy. The company was attracted to the area because of its abundance of clean water for industry and its low-cost hydroelectric power. The government also offered incentives.
At the time, the firm said it would spend $570 million on a polysilicon plant with an annual capacity of 6,000 metric tons. In 2011, before the first plant was completed, Tokuyama said it would spend $875 million to build a second plant with a capacity of 13,800 metric tons.
The first plant, which opened last year, has serious mechanical problems, Tokuyama now acknowledges. The second plant came on-line last month, but it cannot compete against low-cost U.S. polysilicon producers, according to Yoshihiro Azuma, a stock analyst who covers Tokuyama for the investment bank Jefferies.
The underperforming facilities are only part of the company’s problems. The $750 million write-off breaches the conditions of a $435 million bank loan that Tokuyama could be asked to repay immediately. Azuma notes that Tokuyama may also have to refund bond investors who provided another $435 million. To atone for the debacle, senior Tokuyama managers have agreed to take cuts in their compensation packages.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter