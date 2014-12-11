ACS Board Of Directors Approves 2015 Budget, Elects Chair

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has approved a 2015 operating budget with projected revenues of $511.6 million—an increase of 2.7% over the projected budget for 2014—and a net contribution of $12.5 million. This translates into an overall return on revenue of 2.7%, which is within the board’s guidelines.
The board, which met on Dec. 6 in Arlington, Va., also approved a capital budget of $35.8 million, an increase of $9.8 million over 2014.
The board elected Pat N. Confalone as chair for 2015, and elected William F. Carroll Jr., Barbara A. Sawrey, and Kathleen M. Schulz to fill terms on its executive committee. Carroll will fill a one-year term, Sawrey will fill a two-year term, and Schulz will fill the remainder of Confalone’s two-year term.
In other actions, the board approved the proposed ACS Strategic Plan for 2015 & Beyond as well as the biennial Public Policy Priorities for 2015–16, which will guide ACS policy positions over the next two years.
The board approved a plan to establish several new ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapters in 2015 and to create a new board award, the Citation for Exceptional Contributions to the Chemistry Enterprise.
On the recommendation of the Committee on Budget & Finance, the board voted to include funding to increase the amount ACS will provide to local sections and divisions to reimburse their councilors for travel to national meetings.
Several decisions were made about upcoming national meetings, including moving the fall 2021 national meeting from Boston to Atlanta.
