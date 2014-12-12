Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

C&EN Earns Top Publishing Prizes

Magazine celebrates four wins in the annual Eddie and Ozzie Awards

by Linda Wang
December 12, 2014
C &EN took home four prizes in the 2014 Eddie and Ozzie Awards on Thursday during a breakfast in New York City. The awards are given annually by media company Folio: to honor the best design and editorial work in the magazine and publishing industry. The awards contest is the largest in magazine publishing, with more than 2,000 entries competing for a chance at roughly 140 awards.

“We’re thrilled and justifiably proud to sweep all four of the categories that we entered in the 2014 Folio: awards against some formidable competition,” says Kevin A. Davies, vice president of business development and publisher of C&EN, which is published by the American Chemical Society. “These prestigious awards recognize the talent and spirit of collaboration between C&EN’s editorial, marketing, and video production groups to showcase the creativity and intuition of our reporters and engage with both our readers and advertising community.”

The following C&EN products received awards in four different categories:

• C&EN’s video “Scientific Cocktail Toppers Move from the 3D Printer to the Bar,” which has received more than 16,000 views on YouTube to date, won an Eddie Digital award in the Association/Non-Profit (B-to-B [business-to-business])—Video category.

C&EN Marketing Elements won an Eddie Digital award in the Association/Non-Profit (B-to-B)—Website category.

C&EN Media Group’s media kit won an Ozzie Award in the Association/Non-Profit (B-to-B)—Media Kit category.

• The C&EN Chemistry in Pictures Tumblr blog, which has more than 25,000 followers, won an Eddie Digital award in the Association/Non-Profit—Online Community category.

This wasn’t the first time C&EN has been recognized in this awards competition. Last year, the magazine was a finalist for its Tumblr blog The Watch Glass, which highlights 90 years of C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

