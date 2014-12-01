Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemists Synthesize 1,878-Carbon Hexagon

Organic Chemistry: The 12-nm-wide hydrocarbon wheel lies flat and doesn’t collapse thanks to six supporting spokes

by Louisa Dalton
December 1, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

ORGANIC FEAT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A scanning tunneling micrograph reveals an array of 12-nm-wide hexagonal wheels. The gray overlay shows the structure of the 1,878-carbon hexagon.
A micrograph of large organic hexagons.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A scanning tunneling micrograph reveals an array of 12-nm-wide hexagonal wheels. The gray overlay shows the structure of the 1,878-carbon hexagon.

German chemists have reinvented the wheel. They report the synthesis of a 12-nm-wide organic hexagonal wheel that has the chemical formula C1878H2682 (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5096705).

Assembling large, flat molecular discs is tricky, says Sigurd Höger of the University of Bonn, in Germany. Molecules with hollow middles start to collapse when they reach about 5 nm wide. Höger’s group came up with a way to support larger rings by giving them spokes.

In the new 1,878-carbon molecule, the spokes radiate from a central hub like a bicycle wheel. The hub consists of a benzene ring sporting six phenyl rings. To each phenyl ring, the chemists attached an arrow-shaped piece containing a spoke and two rim segments. Both the spokes and the rims are made from linear oligo(phenylene-ethynylene-butadiynylene). The ring forms when the rim segments covalently link up. The rims and spokes are decorated with 12-carbon alkyl side chains to increase the wheel’s solubility in organic solvents.

The chemists, with the help of Bonn colleague Stefan-Sven Jester, elucidated the molecule’s overall structure and shape using scanning tunneling microscopy.

The high cost of creating C1878H2682 makes it an unlikely candidate for commercial applications, Höger says. However, he sees it as a model compound for studying light-harvesting electronics. In particular, Höger plans to use the molecular behemoth as a scaffold in organic solar cells to test fullerenes as electron acceptors in such devices. They could stack the discs into tubes and insert fullerenes into the triangular pores, allowing the fullerenes to line up so that electrons generated by other materials in the cell could easily hop from one fullerene to another and on to an electrode.

Theoretically, the scientists could lengthen the building blocks even further to make a goliath, 20-nm-wide wheel. “I would love to see it,” Höger says, but attempting it requires funding and a willing graduate student.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular ring mimics photosynthetic machinery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorine-studded nanohoops assembled in 1 pot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists construct short nanotube with 40 aromatic rings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE