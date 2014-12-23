Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Daniel Nocera Named Editor-in-Chief Of Chemical Science

Harvard professor will lead journal’s foray into open access publishing

by Linda Wang
December 23, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/CEN
Nocera
Daniel G. Nocera, editor-in-chief of Chemical Science.
Credit: Linda Wang/CEN
Nocera

Daniel G. Nocera, Patterson Rockwood Professor of Energy at Harvard University, has been named editor-in-chief of Chemical Science, the Royal Society of Chemistry’s flagship journal.

Nocera succeeds David W. C. MacMillan, who has led the journal since its launch in 2010. MacMillan, who is James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, completed his term earlier this month.

Nocera “is an amazing hire for Chemical Science, and he will continue the trajectory of excellence in scientific publications that the journal has come to represent,” MacMillan says.

A pioneer in the field of solar energy conversion, Nocera is well-known for developing the artificial leaf, which mimics the process of photosynthesis in plants.

“Professor Nocera’s work to capture many of the elements of photosynthesis is tremendously exciting and of potentially huge significance to human society,” says Stephen Hawthorne, deputy chief executive officer of the Royal Society of Chemistry. “That outlook is a natural fit with Chemical Science, which publishes research articles of exceptional significance and high-impact reviews from across the chemical sciences.”

Starting in January 2015, Chemical Science will be available through open access, and all future content will be free. The journal will be supported by author-paid charges (C&EN, July 21, page 22).

“Today’s most challenging problems in science span a global community, and I am delighted to accept stewardship of the journal when it begins its journey as an open access journal,” Nocera says. “Chemical Science is synonymous with all: discovery across all the chemical sciences and available to all researchers of our global scientific community.”

The trend toward open access publishing is being driven by the potential for such knowledge to increase economic growth and provide benefits for society. The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN and 44 chemistry-related journals, will launch its first open access chemistry journal, ACS Central Science, in early 2015 (C&EN, Sept. 29, page 6).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With JACS Au, ACS launches its third open-access journal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With JACS Au, ACS launches its third open-access journal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Applied Bio Materialsto launch in April

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE