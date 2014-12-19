Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DuPont Names Spin-off ‘Chemours’

The performance chemicals business will focus on organic growth, cash generation

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 19, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DuPont has given a name to the performance chemicals business it intends to spin off next year, the Chemours Co., and has filed a registration statement for securities in the new company with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DuPont shareholders will be entitled to shares in Chemours. The new firm will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CC.

During the first nine months of the year, the unit to become Chemours earned $430 million in pretax income on $4.9 billion in revenues. Its biggest business is in white pigment titanium dioxide, and comprises 46% of sales. Fluoroproducts makes up another 36% of sales. The rest of Chemours’s businesses will reside in its chemicals solutions unit, which has large operations in sodium cyanide, sulfuric acid, aniline, and other chemicals.

DuPont announced its intentions to spin off these businesses back in 2013 as part of its strategy to focus on biotechnology, agriculture, electronic materials, and other endeavors that are high growth and technology intensive. “DuPont and Chemours will each be global leaders, well positioned to pursue their respective objectives and strategies,” says DuPont CEO Ellen J. Kullman.

The 9,100 Chemours employees will be led by Chief Executive Officer Mark P. Vergnano, who is well acquainted with its business. Since 2009, he ran the TiO2, fluoroproducts, and chemicals units for DuPont. The registration statement says Chemours’s strategy will be to pursue organic growth, primarily through capacity expansions, as well as to penetrate developing markets.

The company is targeting a high-yield credit rating of “BB” and will be spun off with a “commensurate debt level.” This implies, given Chemours’s strong cash flow position, that Chemours will spin off with an ample amount of debt.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont completes final split to form DuPont and Corteva
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont completes final splits to form DuPont and Corteva
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont names its 3 planned spin-offs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE