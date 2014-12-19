Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Smartphone Microscope Sizes Up Single DNA Molecules

Medical Diagnostics: Lightweight phone attachment could lead to low-cost clinical tests in the developing world

by Mark Peplow
December 19, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A VERY SMART PHONE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
A fluorescence microscope attachment on a standard smartphone (left) can image individual DNA strands (middle) and assess the distribution of lengths in a sample (right), potentially useful in some diagnostic tests.
Photographs of a smartphone with a fluorescence microscope attachment.
Credit: ACS Nano
A fluorescence microscope attachment on a standard smartphone (left) can image individual DNA strands (middle) and assess the distribution of lengths in a sample (right), potentially useful in some diagnostic tests.

With a smartphone and a $400 microscope attachment, scientists now can measure the length of individual DNA molecules (ACS Nano 2014, DOI: 10.1021/nn505821y).

ONE FOR THE ALBUM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
A simple smartphone attachment (top) uses a blue laser-diode to illuminate coverslips holding DNA samples. The phone’s camera can snap images of single DNA molecules (bottom left) that are surprisingly similar to those from a conventional microscope (bottom right). Scale bars are 10 µm.
Illustration of a smartphone with a fluorescence microscope attachment, and micrographs of single DNA strands.
Credit: ACS Nano
A simple smartphone attachment (top) uses a blue laser-diode to illuminate coverslips holding DNA samples. The phone’s camera can snap images of single DNA molecules (bottom left) that are surprisingly similar to those from a conventional microscope (bottom right). Scale bars are 10 µm.

Developed by Aydogan Ozcan and colleagues at the University of California, Los Angeles, the mobile microscopy unit weighs less than 190 g and is powered by three AAA batteries.

Surveying the lengths of DNA strands in a sample can reveal genetic features associated with disease such as copy-number variation, in which a particular section of a genome is deleted or duplicated. Because many people in the developing world own mobile phones, Ozcan hopes that the device could be useful for diagnostic tests in such resource-limited settings.

In proof-of-principle tests, the researchers analyzed a few microliters of a purified solution of DNA labeled with fluorescent dyes. Squeezing the solution between two coverslips stretches the DNA molecules into straight lines.

The fluorescence microscope attachment contains a compact blue laser diode to illuminate hundreds of these strands in the field of view. The smartphone then takes a series of snapshots and sends them to a remote server that runs a program to calculate the strand lengths.

The researchers tested the device on DNA molecules ranging from 5,000 to 48,000 base pairs in length. For strands 10,000 base pairs or longer, the mobile microscope successfully calculated their length within 1,000 base pairs, closely matching results from a conventional bench-top fluorescence microscope costing many thousands of dollars.

Ozcan’s team has already created similar smartphone systems that can measure the concentration of ionic mercury in water or image single virus particles, and the researchers are now developing clinical diagnostic tests using the fluorescence microscope. “Malaria is top of my list,” Ozcan says. Drug-resistant malaria parasites typically have repeating regions in their genomes, and he hopes his device can quickly reveal whether a patient is infected so their drug treatments can be tailored accordingly.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene transistor detects SARS-CoV-2 in less than a minute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphones Put Medical Diagnostics In Your Hands
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphone Snaps Nanoparticle Pics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE