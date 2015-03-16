… And For Aluminum Nitride For Electronics

Nitride Solutions has raised $3 million in new funding to expand its aluminum nitride offerings. New investors include South Korea’s Hansol Chemical, which will help introduce the firm’s technology in South Korea. Launched in 2009 by researchers from Kansas State University, Nitride Solutions develops the hard-to-make aluminum nitride for electronics substrates and thermal-management coatings.
