Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Evonik Industries has signed a deal to acquire Monarch Catalyst, an Indian maker of catalysts for fat and oil hydrogenation and other applications. Monarch has about 300 employees and annual sales that Evonik puts in the “low double-digit-million-euro range.”

Sumitomo Chemical's Valent BioSciences unit has acquired Oregon-based Mycorrhizal Applications, a developer of mycorrhizal plant growth products. Mycorrhizal fungi are soil organisms that colonize plant roots and help plants absorb water and nutrients more efficiently.

Lygos, an industrial biotech firm, says it has achieved pilot-scale production of malonic acid from sugar at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s advanced bio­fuels process demonstration unit. Malonic acid, typically derived from chloroacetic acid and sodium cyanide, is an ingredient in pharmaceuticals, flavors, and fragrances.

BASF says it will spend a “double-digit million-euro amount” expanding capacity to make 20 different specialty amines at its site in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The products are used to make coatings, lubricants, crop protection chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Oxford Photovoltaics, a U.K.-based developer of perovskite solar technology, has raised $12 million from undisclosed new investors as part of a venture funding round. The company says it will use the money to expand its intellectual property portfolio and move toward full-scale production.

Agilent Technologies says Tufts University will adopt its OpenLab software for data acquisition, management, and sharing to support researchers at its three Massachusetts campuses. The platform consists of a chromatography data system, electronic laboratory notebook, and content management capabilities.

Illumina will collaborate with Merck Serono to develop next-generation sequencing-based oncology diagnostics. The assays will be used to simultaneously detect and measure multiple genetic variants to help select drugs in clinical trails.

AstraZeneca’s MedImmune unit and the Joslin Diabetes Center are joining to develop medicines for diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic disorders. MedImmune will provide unspecified research funding to Joslin and drug development expertise to complement Joslin’s early metabolic disease research efforts.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elanco and Ginkgo launch animal health company
Germany’s Origin Bio secures funding
DuPont and Dutch firm pursue microbiome therapy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE