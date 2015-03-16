Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Deuterating Chiral Centers Stabilizes Thalidomide Analogs

Method allows researchers to selectively deliver desired enantiomer

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

CORRECTION: On April 6, 2015, this story was updated to correct the structure of the deuterated S enantiomer of CC-122.

 

Thalidomide, a racemic drug, is remembered for the birth defects it caused in the 1960s, but thalidomide analogs are now being developed and marketed as anti-inflammatory and anticancer agents. Typically, one enantiomer of a drug compound provides the therapeutic effect. The other enantiomer may be inactive or even detrimental to health. But delivering only the preferred enantiomer can be difficult when the enantiomers rapidly interconvert. By using a method called deuterium-enabled chiral switching, Sheila H. DeWitt of DeuteRx, in Andover, Mass., and coworkers stabilize the desired enantiomers of two thalidomide analogs, CC-11006 and CC-122 (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1417832112). Deuterating the chiral centers significantly slows the racemization rate without affecting metabolism or pharmacokinetics of the compounds. The researchers find that in vitro anti-inflammatory and in vivo antitumorigenic properties of CC-122 are caused almost exclusively by the (–)-enantiomer, which is also more active than the racemic mixture. They have not yet determined the absolute configuration of the (–)-enantiomer but believe it is most likely the S form. The company plans to advance the compound as a drug for multiple myeloma, DeWitt says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The FDA approves new antifungal oteseconazole
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent steers chiral synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE