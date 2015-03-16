Endo Is Second Bidder For Salix

Seeking to best an earlier deal, Endo International has offered to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals for $175.00 per share in cash and stock. Last month, Salix, a specialist in gastrointestinal treatments, agreed to be acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals for $158.00 per share, or about $14 billion including debt. Valeant says it stands by its all-cash deal, “which delivers immediate and certain value to Salix shareholders.” Salix says it will review the new offer.
