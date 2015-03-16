Funds Raised For Slippery Surfaces …

LiquiGlide, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off, has raised $7 million from venture capital firm Roadmap Capital to develop its technology for permanently wet, slippery surfaces. The company has designed a highly textured surface with precisely spaced structures that hold an impregnating liquid. The liquid coating allows viscous fluids such as toothpaste to slide off without leaving residue behind. Liquiglide says it will use the funds to move into new lab and office space in Cambridge, Mass., and hire additional scientists.
