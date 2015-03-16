GSK Adds In Singapore, Shrinks In China

GlaxoSmithKline will set up new Asian headquarters in a building in Singapore large enough to accommodate 1,000 people. The company currently employs 700 office workers in the city-state. It also operates three plants and performs R&D there. In China, meanwhile, 110 GSK staffers were let go for violating the firm’s ethical guidelines, according to local reports. In a statement, GSK did not confirm how many people it dismissed but said it took “disciplinary actions against employees whose conduct contravened GSK’s values and code of conduct.” The improper events took place in 2013, GSK noted. Last September, China fined GSK $500 million and found four company managers guilty of paying bribes.
