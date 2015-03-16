Novartis Sheds RNAi Portfolio

RNAi-based drug developer Arrowhead Research will pay Novartis $10 million in cash and $25 million in stock to acquire its RNAi portfolio. The deal includes intellectual property related to RNAi therapeutics and three preclinical drug candidates. Novartis built its RNAi portfolio, which includes the intellectual property related to 30 drug targets, through a five-year pact with another RNAi drug developer, Alnylam. During the course of that collaboration, which ended in 2010, Novartis paid Alnylam $125 million in R&D funding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter