Patheon To Acquire Solubility Specialist

In its second deal in as many weeks, Patheon has agreed to buy Agere Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in improving the absorption rate, or bioavailability, of drugs. Patheon says Agere’s Bend, Ore., headquarters will become a solubility center of excellence for its pharmaceutical development services operations. Patheon, which last year merged with DSM’s fine chemicals business, is in the process of acquiring the pharmaceutical chemical firm Irix Pharmaceuticals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter