Pharma Service Firms Invest In Solid State

SGS Life Science Services is adding X-ray powder diffraction capabilities at its Lincolnshire, Ill., lab for solid-state analysis of drug compounds. “This investment is in response to growing client demand for extended solid-state characterization testing,” says Mark Rogers, SGS senior vice president in North America. The service will allow clients to study crystallinity and polymorphism under regulatory-compliant conditions. Separately, Freeslate is providing its high-throughput automated equipment to the Center for Intelligent Research in Crystal Engineering in the U.K. and Spain for predictive crystallization studies of polymorphs and cocrystals.
