Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Safety Board Details Zinc Plant Explosion

by Andrea Widener
March 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A report released last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) explains the cause of a deadly 2010 explosion at the Horsehead zinc refinery in Monaca, Pa. Two workers were killed and another was seriously injured in the accident. Despite reviews from CSB and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, the cause of the explosion was still not clear. CSB then hired William Hunter, a zinc manufacturing expert, to evaluate the evidence. Hunter found that a drainage problem created a flood of superheated liquid zinc, which ruptured out of a stories-tall distillation column with an underlying design flaw. The zinc then caught fire when it came in contact with air. This distillation method, called the New Jersey process, is no longer used in the U.S. but is still used overseas. In another move, CSB announced it will investigate a Feb. 18 explosion at an ExxonMobil refinery in Torrance, Calif. That explosion caused injuries and property damage.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE