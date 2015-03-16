SunEdison Springs For Energy Storage

Renewable energy developer SunEdison has purchased Solar Grid Storage, a company that deploys combined photovoltaic and energy storage systems. With the deal, SunEdison claims to be the first renewable energy company to offer solar and wind power plus energy storage. Solar Grid sells systems of inverters, lithium-ion batteries, and management controls that fit inside a standard shipping container. Customers tie the storage systems to the electric grid to help maintain stability, serve as emergency backup, and respond to demand peaks (see pages 21 and 24).
