Tests Under Way On West Virginia Spill

The National Toxicology Program is conducting hazard studies on chemicals that tainted the drinking water of some 300,000 people near Charleston, W.Va., last year. A poorly maintained tank leaked crude 4-methylcyclohexanemethanol (MCHM), a coal-cleaning chemical, into the Elk River, which carried the substance to the intake for the regional drinking water plant. Crude MCHM is composed of about 89% MCHM; 7% Dowanol PPh, Dow Chemical’s brand of propylene glycol phenyl ether; and 4% water. Although some toxicology information is available about crude MCHM, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention asked NTP to generate more toxicity data on the spill chemicals. NTP says it will conduct tests to study potential fetal and early-life developmental effects from exposure to the main constituents of the spill liquids. It is carrying out studies with laboratory rats, zebrafish, bacteria, and nematodes, as well as high-throughput, cell-based assays. The government will use results from the studies to determine whether additional health assessment studies are needed, the group adds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter