Environment

ACS Issues Call For Papers For Western Regional Meeting

Meeting will be held Nov. 6–8 at California State University, San Marcos, in San Diego County

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
MASCOT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: California State University, San Marcos
At CSUSM, site of WRM 2015, Tukwut—the Luiseño Indian name for mountain lion—symbolizes what the university’s students are intended to become: fearless leaders who serve their communities.
A bronze statue of a mountain lion.
Credit: California State University, San Marcos
At CSUSM, site of WRM 2015, Tukwut—the Luiseño Indian name for mountain lion—symbolizes what the university's students are intended to become: fearless leaders who serve their communities.

The call for papers for the American Chemical Society’s 2015 Western Regional Meeting (WRM) has been issued. The meeting will take place on Nov. 6–8 on the campus of California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM), in northern San Diego County.

Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at www.acswrm.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Oct. 12.

The meeting will feature presentations, poster sessions, an exposition, receptions, and an educators’ day. Please join us for the 2015 WRM to network and connect with fellow chemists and chemical engineers in the Western Region. When attendees aren’t at the meeting, they can visit the wineries in Temecula, the San Diego Zoo, Safari Park, Legoland, various local renowned craft breweries, Ocean­side, and San Diego, along with other local attractions and parks.

The symposium sessions will include “Analytical Chemistry,” “Biochemical Technology,” “Celebration of Western Regional Nobel Laureates,” “Chemical Education,” “Chemical Safety,” “Chemistry of Beer & Wine,” “Colloids & Surface Chemistry,” “Crystallography,” “Energy & Fuel Chemistry,” “Entrepreneurship,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Fire & Water,” “Green Polymers,” “Inorganic Chemistry,” “The Many Faces of CHAL” (ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law), “Medicinal Chemistry,” “Nanomaterials,” “Natural Products,” “Organic Chemistry,” “Organometallic Chemistry,” “Pharmaceutical Sciences,” “Physical Chemistry,” “Process Organic Chemistry,” “Renewables & Green Chemistry,” and “Women Chemists.” There will also be general poster sessions.

ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opens on May 11 for abstracts. Please visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due by 11:59 PM EDT on Aug. 24.  

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

