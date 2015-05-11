Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

AFM Coupled With Mass Spec Plots Properties Of Materials With A Single Platform

Chemical Mapping: New analytical tool boasts high resolution under ambient conditions

by Matt Davenport
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ORNL/DOE
A hybrid AFM-mass spec method maps topography (left), elasticity (middle), and chemistry (right) of the same 100-µm × 100-µm area of a polystyrene-poly(2-vinylpyridine) blend.
Three squares showing different views of the same surface.
Credit: ORNL/DOE
A hybrid AFM-mass spec method maps topography (left), elasticity (middle), and chemistry (right) of the same 100-µm × 100-µm area of a polystyrene-poly(2-vinylpyridine) blend.

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed an instrument capable of probing a surface’s physical and chemical properties with unprecedented resolution under ambient conditions (ACS Nano 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5b00659). Working in collaboration with Anasys Instruments, a company focused on nanoscale analytics, the team coupled atomic force microscopy and mass spectrometry in a single platform. Researchers have developed similar instruments in the past, but they have struggled to marry AFM’s spatial precision with mass spec’s chemical sensitivity outside a vacuum chamber, explains team leader Olga S. Ovchinnikova. The new platform uses an AFM tip, about 30 nm in diameter, to probe the topography and elasticity of the surface moving beneath it. The teensy tips also locally heat samples, to up to 1,000 °C, vaporizing surface molecules. A stainless steel tube directly above the AFM tip collects liberated molecules and feeds them to a mass spectrometer. This efficient harvesting helped the team map physical and chemical data on polymers, tissue, and bacteria to single pixels smaller than a square micrometer, Ovchinnikova says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE