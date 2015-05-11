Abengoa, Fulcrum Plan Waste Plant

Spanish biofuels and energy firm Abengoa says it has been selected by Fulcrum BioEnergy to build a biorefinery near Reno, Nev., that will convert municipal solid waste to synthetic feedstock for jet fuel. Abengoa will also engineer and design the $200 million plant, which will use gasification and Fischer-Tropsch technology. The plant will be Fulcrum’s first. The company says it will take in 200,000 tons per year of waste and produce 10 million gal of synthetic crude when it begins operations in 2017.
