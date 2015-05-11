Academics Launch Flow-Chemistry Firm

MIT chemistry professor Tim Jamison and Boston University’s Aaron Beeler have launched Snapdragon Chemistry. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm plans to provide pharmaceutical and chemical companies with continuous-flow technology, including reaction and reactor design, for chemical synthesis and processing. Jamison and members of Snapdragon’s scientific advisory board have been collaborators in the Novartis-MIT Center for Continuous Manufacturing. The new company will work with the Canadian drug discovery company Paraza Pharma and with Zaiput Flow Technologies, which provides continuous-flow equipment and also has connections to MIT research.
