Alexion Will Pay $8.4 Billion To Buy Synageva

In a bid to create a rare-disease powerhouse, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is paying $8.4 billion to acquire Synageva BioPharma. The deal expands Alexion’s portfolio of drugs to treat rare metabolic diseases while also significantly expanding its pipeline. Alexion gains Kanuma, a lysosomal acid lipase deficiency treatment expected to score regulatory approval in the second half of the year; SBC-103, an enzyme replacement therapy in Phase I/II studies to treat the lysosomal storage disorder disease MPS IIIB; and four treatments in preclinical studies.
