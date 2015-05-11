BASF Names New Regional Heads

BASF has placed two executives in key regional posts. Wayne T. Smith has become chairman and CEO of BASF Corp., which has headquarters in Florham Park, N.J. In previous posts, he headed the polyurethanes and catalysts divisions. He replaces Hans Engel, chief financial officer of BASF globally, who is heading back to the home offices in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The company has named Sanjeev Gandhi to head BASF’s Asia-Pacific operations, based in Hong Kong. He previously led BASF’s intermediates division. He takes over from Martin Brudermüller, who is vice chairman of BASF’s executive board and has become BASF’s chief technology officer.
