Bayer Licenses Drug From Isis Pharma

Bayer HealthCare will pay Isis Pharmaceuticals up to $155 million to develop and commercialize ISIS-FXIRx for the prevention of thrombosis, or clotting disorders. Isis will receive $100 million up front and the rest if the drug advances following a Phase II study in patients with compromised kidney function. ISIS-FXIRx is an antisense drug that inhibits the production of Factor XI, a clotting factor produced in the liver. Bayer also plans to evaluate ISIS-FXIRx in patients for whom current anticoagulants cannot be used.
