Dow Chemical and Strategic Partners Inc. are collaborating to incorporate Dow’s Silvadur antimicrobial in medical scrubs and lab coats. Silvadur is a polymer-based antimicrobial that delivers silver ions to treated articles of clothing.
Global Bioenergies, a Paris-based biotech start-up, has delivered its first batch of isobutene made from renewable raw materials to Arkema six months ahead of schedule. The move follows the start-up of Bioenergies’ pilot plant near Reims, France, in November 2014.
BASF has granted a license for the manufacture and sale of its nickel metal-hydride battery materials for stationary power storage applications to Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Iluka, an Australian titanium dioxide ore mining company, is offering to buy Kenmare Resources for $294 million. Kenmare operates a titanium minerals mine in Mozambique.
Huntsman Corp. and Pürsan Pigment are forming a joint venture for the manufacture, formulation, and sale of textile chemicals and dyes in Turkey. The companies expect to have the partnership consummated next month.
PQ Corp. has named George J. Biltz CEO, replacing the retiring Michael R. Boyce. Biltz was executive vice president of operations and chief strategy officer at Axiall.
Agilent Technologies has acquired Cartagenia, which provides software that allows clinical genomics data to be interpreted. In addition to allowing technicians and clinicians to understand clinical data couched in patient information, the platform also allows data to be shared among collaborators.
ArQule and Beryllium Discovery will collaborate on finding small-molecule drugs targeting programmed cell death protein-1 and programmed death ligand-1. Inhibiting these targets may help direct the immune system against cancers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter